Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) PT Raised to C$35.00 at National Bank Financial

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PARXF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS PARXF opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96. Parex Resources has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $20.25.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

