Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $337.29.

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,677,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,972,006,000 after buying an additional 57,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,350,000 after buying an additional 549,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,873,000 after buying an additional 358,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,171,000 after buying an additional 50,142 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,384,000 after buying an additional 461,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH traded up $7.07 on Friday, hitting $286.69. 7,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.03 and its 200 day moving average is $304.40. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $196.98 and a 52 week high of $324.68. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

