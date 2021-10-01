Patriot Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,426. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $67.78 and a one year high of $106.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.83.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.