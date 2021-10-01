Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $1.75 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $167,096,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 525.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 836,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,186,000 after purchasing an additional 703,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,574,000 after purchasing an additional 308,898 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 695,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,318,000 after purchasing an additional 140,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,653,000 after purchasing an additional 132,723 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.61. 14,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,812. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $1.032 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.