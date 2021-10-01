Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.70.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.62. 86,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,593,312. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $121.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

