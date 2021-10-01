Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $28.47 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.6% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $28,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.40. 32,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,562. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.01 and a twelve month high of $249.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.39 and a 200 day moving average of $235.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

