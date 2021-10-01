Patriot Investment Management Inc. Purchases 151 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,862,000 after acquiring an additional 374,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,465,000 after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,610,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,384,083,000 after purchasing an additional 157,814 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,576,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,362,000 after purchasing an additional 511,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PayPal by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $3.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.19. The company had a trading volume of 291,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,453,828. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.03. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.81 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $310.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

