Patriot Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.10. The stock had a trading volume of 438,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,074,686. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $424.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.24 and a 200 day moving average of $167.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

