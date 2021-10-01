Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 18,714 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,714 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 342.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB remained flat at $$31.25 during midday trading on Friday. 801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,513. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day moving average of $31.29.

