Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $112.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.54. 9,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.70. Paychex has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $15,499,598.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,187,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 5.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,272,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,527,000 after acquiring an additional 70,370 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 5,339.1% in the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 42,286 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Paychex by 5.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.