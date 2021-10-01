Pendle Trading Up 5.9% This Week (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Pendle has a market capitalization of $21.63 million and $921,193.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00066148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00107344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.61 or 0.00149095 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,838.34 or 0.99597973 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.49 or 0.06700790 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002564 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars.

