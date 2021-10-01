PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PennantPark Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

PNNT stock opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. PennantPark Investment has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $7.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 189.39% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 million. Equities analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 347.4% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,334,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,840,000 after buying an additional 2,589,267 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $4,376,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1,442.0% during the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 628,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 587,519 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $3,016,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $2,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

