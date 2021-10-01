Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 537,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Marvell Technology worth $31,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520,258 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 116.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,738,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,647 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $156,600,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 70.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,231,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 17.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,268 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $59.59. 273,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,409,354. The stock has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of -122.56, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $64.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.78.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRVL. TheStreet raised Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

