Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 90,856 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Etsy worth $26,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Etsy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its position in Etsy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Etsy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Etsy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.73.

NASDAQ ETSY traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.69. 88,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,979,622. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.49 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.96 and its 200-day moving average is $195.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $335,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 577 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $113,345.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,049.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,247 shares of company stock valued at $7,066,906 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

