Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 69,360 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,360 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $22,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Wayfair by 18.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,349,000 after buying an additional 1,574,228 shares during the period. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,510,800,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,596,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,168,000 after purchasing an additional 441,982 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,714,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,751,000 after purchasing an additional 47,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $506,216,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of W traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.67. The company had a trading volume of 80,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,749. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.49. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.09 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total transaction of $986,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total value of $538,332.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,096,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,760,224. 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.63.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.