Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of Peoples Financial Services worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFIS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 76.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,256,000 after buying an additional 28,213 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 28.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 27.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William E. Aubrey II acquired 600 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Aubrey II acquired 2,297 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,662.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,662. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,447 shares of company stock valued at $158,562 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

PFIS stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.77 and a twelve month high of $47.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $328.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.76.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $23.68 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Peoples Financial Services Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

