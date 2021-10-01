pEOS (PEOS) Price Hits $0.0035 on Exchanges

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $908.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded 127.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get pEOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00066774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00106273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00143209 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $47,703.99 or 0.99664394 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.13 or 0.06765189 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.