Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 86,470 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 342,954 shares.The stock last traded at $13.49 and had previously closed at $13.55.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.45.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $255.52 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. 36.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:PWP)

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

