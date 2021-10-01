Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,876 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTH. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSTH stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

