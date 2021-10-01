Persistence Trading 17.9% Lower Over Last Week (XPRT)

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. In the last seven days, Persistence has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One Persistence coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.78 or 0.00018382 BTC on exchanges. Persistence has a market capitalization of $452.48 million and $2.32 million worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00055541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00116407 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.59 or 0.00202131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00012016 BTC.

Persistence Profile

Persistence (XPRT) is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 116,491,888 coins and its circulating supply is 51,512,913 coins. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone . The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Buying and Selling Persistence

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

