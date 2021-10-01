Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.57

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.57 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.75 ($0.02). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02), with a volume of 3,303,490 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of £169.93 million and a PE ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

