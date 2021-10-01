Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Up 4.9%

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) shot up 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.03 and last traded at $53.46. 122,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,789,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.95.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PINS. Argus downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.53 and its 200 day moving average is $66.18. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $3,015,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 839,781 shares of company stock worth $53,048,129 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 26.4% during the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 23,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 7.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 794,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,756,000 after acquiring an additional 52,078 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Pinterest by 10.3% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 112,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Pinterest by 182.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 23,303 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $328,000. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

