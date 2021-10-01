Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piper Jaffray Companies is a focused securities firm dedicated to delivering superior financial advice, investment products and transaction execution within selected sectors of the financial services marketplace. They operate through two primary revenue-generating segments: Capital Markets and Private Client Services. Investment Research, an independent group reporting to the CEO, supports clients of both segments. The firm serves corporations, government and non-profit entities, and institutional investors on a national basis. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PIPR. JMP Securities raised their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.00.

NYSE PIPR opened at $138.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.70. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $71.64 and a twelve month high of $151.04.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. The company had revenue of $511.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.04 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 30.30%. Research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 4,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total transaction of $581,549.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $133,394.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,144. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,561,000 after acquiring an additional 172,091 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

