Piper Sandler Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

Get Impinj alerts:

PI stock opened at $57.13 on Wednesday. Impinj has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $79.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 2.36.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The company had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $40,179.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,021 shares of company stock valued at $469,477. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3,153.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after acquiring an additional 479,306 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,365,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,024,000 after buying an additional 193,410 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 482,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after buying an additional 192,726 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,613,000 after buying an additional 116,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.