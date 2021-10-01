Piper Sandler Weighs in on MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $48.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $478.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.06. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, CEO Charles N. Funk bought 1,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $524,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $729,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

