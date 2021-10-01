Pirl 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7.00 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 45.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 1st. Pirl has a market capitalization of $39,768.52 and $7.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 61.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirl alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,140.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,207.73 or 0.06804616 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.22 or 0.00346251 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $531.97 or 0.01128476 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00110206 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $256.72 or 0.00544578 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $221.51 or 0.00469882 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.23 or 0.00284735 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.