Pivot Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $481,866.00 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. One Pivot Token coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Pivot Token has a market cap of $1.46 million and $481,866.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00054674 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.31 or 0.00115136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00189598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00011497 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token is a coin. It was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

