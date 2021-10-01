Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains GP from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains GP has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.86.

PAGP opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,077.50 and a beta of 2.20.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.64). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plains GP will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 9.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 9,023.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099,116 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc lifted its stake in Plains GP by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,409,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $112,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,705 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,335 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,891,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Plains GP by 2,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,612,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

