Playtika Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 5,080 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 631% compared to the typical volume of 695 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Playtika by 175,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Playtika in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Playtika in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Playtika alerts:

NASDAQ PLTK traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $27.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,829. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.59. Playtika has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $36.06. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.79.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $659.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLTK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.