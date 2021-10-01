Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the August 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PBKOF traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,546. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.29. Pollard Banknote has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $53.94.
About Pollard Banknote
Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?
Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.