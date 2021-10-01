Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the August 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBKOF traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,546. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.29. Pollard Banknote has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $53.94.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

