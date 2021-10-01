PPL Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of PPL in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.72. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPL’s FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Shares of PPL opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.87. PPL has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $30.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,587,000 after buying an additional 4,713,861 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $57,572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $57,201,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PPL by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,942,000 after buying an additional 1,621,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PPL by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,893,000 after buying an additional 1,269,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

