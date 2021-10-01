PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stake Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of PRA Group worth $12,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 260.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 20,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $813,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 2,597 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $109,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,477 shares of company stock worth $1,379,514. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $42.14 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $45.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.90.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $285.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. Analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

