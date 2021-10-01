Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Gap Down to $5.40

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.40, but opened at $5.23. Precigen shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 3,923 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.48 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 107.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. On average, analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 257,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $1,575,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,057,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,773,078.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $68,043.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,030,870 shares of company stock worth $6,164,393 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Precigen by 134.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Precigen during the first quarter worth $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Precigen during the second quarter worth $68,000. Caption Management LLC raised its position in Precigen by 119.2% during the first quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 73,863 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in Precigen by 29.1% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

