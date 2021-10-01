Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report released on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley analyst G. Mehta expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 0.90%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on APTS. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jonestrading boosted their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of NYSE APTS opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The company has a market cap of $641.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 54,870.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

