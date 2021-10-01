Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Receives $59.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRLD. Bank of America raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of PRLD stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.25. 822,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,778. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $95.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -4.63.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $59,823.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $412,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,355 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRLD. FMR LLC raised its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,552,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,598,000 after purchasing an additional 300,392 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 100.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,287,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,868,000 after acquiring an additional 644,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 29.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,238,000 after acquiring an additional 258,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,125,000 after acquiring an additional 178,840 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 702,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,124,000 after acquiring an additional 21,117 shares during the period. 73.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

