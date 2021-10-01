Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) Short Interest Update

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the August 31st total of 129,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE PV traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.75. 411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,636. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69. Primavera Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PV. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,075,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,028,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

