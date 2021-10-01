Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Primis Financial were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,684,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,049,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,412,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,677,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,455,000. 66.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ FRST opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.93. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Kabbash purchased 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $34,587.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primis Financial Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

