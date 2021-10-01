Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,542 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $11,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 56,436 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,212,000 after buying an additional 30,926 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNW. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

PNW stock opened at $72.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $69.89 and a 12 month high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

