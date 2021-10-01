Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,541 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of GATX worth $11,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in GATX by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in GATX by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in GATX in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the first quarter worth about $200,000.

In related news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $185,114.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GATX opened at $89.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.97. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $62.15 and a 52-week high of $106.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.61.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 8.74%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen upgraded GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

