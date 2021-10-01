Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.24 Million Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $11,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in LiveRamp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in LiveRamp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in LiveRamp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

RAMP opened at $47.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -60.55 and a beta of 1.17. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $119.04 million for the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. Analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

RAMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.30.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

