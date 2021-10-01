Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.92 Million Stock Holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,667,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,578 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $11,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 45,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 19.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 322,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $4.26 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 148.35% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Equities analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

