Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.10 Million Stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tennant were worth $12,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 311.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 1,337.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

TNC opened at $73.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.53. Tennant has a 1-year low of $57.99 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Tennant had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $116,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,708.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $264,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,081.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

