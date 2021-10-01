Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $10,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 26.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of WIRE opened at $94.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.14. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $102.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.57.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. The company had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.52 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 29.98%. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.17%.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

