Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $11.64 Million Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,640,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $80.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.90. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.41 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DOCS shares. William Blair initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

In related news, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $15,154,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,751,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,643,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Doximity Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

