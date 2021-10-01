Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 86.3% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSC. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 692.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the period.

PSC opened at $45.50 on Friday. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average is $45.76.

