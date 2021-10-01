Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Gap Up to $24.48

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.48, but opened at $25.12. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $25.11, with a volume of 258 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

