ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,771 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 92,569 shares.The stock last traded at $101.97 and had previously closed at $100.97.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 491.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

