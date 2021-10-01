Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

MP has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

NYSE:MP opened at $32.23 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 146.50 and a beta of 4.93.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $5,725,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

