Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $853,000 Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 25,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,890,000. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXF opened at $96.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.52 and its 200 day moving average is $98.91. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $103.81.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

