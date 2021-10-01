Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 790.7% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $21.95.

